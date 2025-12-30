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US is making Europe pay dearly for its half-hearted electrification
Europe's "small yard, big fence" moment
Apr 25
•
Geoeconomic
83
13
17
Europe's Impossible Trinity on Energy Security
Petrostate Vasselage, Dirigisme or Sino-European Electrostate
Apr 6
•
Geoeconomic
30
1
13
March 2026
Oil Shock Resilience with Chinese Characteristics
What the Iran War Reveals About Beijing’s Grand Strategy
Mar 14
•
Geoeconomic
72
6
19
Stahanov and the Reaper
Oil, money and our endless death wish
Mar 12
•
Geoeconomic
12
1
1
February 2026
The China "Solar Dominance" Panic
Life in the Chinese solar tech business is like a gladiator's life. So what?
Feb 23
•
Geoeconomic
24
5
5
On EVs, Europe Mistook Market Signals for Demand
Brussels and National Capitals Needs to Learn about Whole Value Chain Planning to Stay Relevant
Feb 7
•
Geoeconomic
24
2
5
January 2026
The American Toll Booth and the European Industrial Complex
Europe's Problem Isn’t Just Trump. It’s What America Became.
Jan 21
•
Geoeconomic
47
5
4
Donroe’s Rotor: Washington’s Complicated Meeting with China in Latin America
Can the US do hemispheric strategy in the Southern Cone like it's 1957?
Jan 10
•
Geoeconomic
13
4
3
December 2025
Forget decoupling. German automakers go back to China to stay alive in the EV race
The Great Reanchoring of Das Auto in China Inc.
Dec 30, 2025
•
Geoeconomic
44
2
14
Brussels' Sejournette Escape Clause
Europe misses on the most important Chinese industrial policy lessons
Dec 22, 2025
•
Geoeconomic
21
1
2
Europe’s Missing Middle
Why Europe Designs Revolutions Others Industrialise
Dec 13, 2025
•
Geoeconomic
31
2
6
Big Yard, Small Fence: Macron Goes to China
The earth keeps moving underneath America's attempt to corral China
Dec 5, 2025
•
Geoeconomic
14
3
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