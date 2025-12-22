Last week I arrived in Hangzhou, China with the mild expectation of a tech hub and leaving with something closer to unease about debates on industrial policy in Europe. Not the kind of European unease produced by Chinese spectacle—AI demos, flying robocabs, the usual futurist props—but a quieter disturbance that settled in while moving through the city itself. Hangzhou felt less like a place showcasing the future than one that had already organised around it.

Robotics, AI, electric vehicles, futuristic train stations and bullet trains were everywhere, but so were trees, water, and a Mediterranean light and social vibe that softened the scale without diminishing it. In terms of an engineer’s wages relative to purchase power, quality of urban life and developing one’s career in frontier sectors, it’s hard to see what the superior European or American value proposition is to places like Hangzhou.

Working class wages are East-Central European in euro but their purchase power is incomparably higher. As a hopeless gourmet, I found the hilariously affordable canteens and the working class restaurants a form of paradise. Imagine posh Asian food for a few euros.

Painter: Eugen Raportoru

The industrial parks were the most disorienting. Co-founded by the province and the municipality, they looked uncannily Nordic: long, low buildings in pale concrete and glass, pedestrian paths linking labs, offices, and testing lines. Eco-urban planning executed at a scale that would make even the most confident Danish architect pause. Manufacturing was not hidden or apologetic. It was integrated, calm, assumed. And without the usual pollution.

Inside, distance collapsed. Robotics firms next to AI hardware designers, industrial scanners, EV suppliers across from testing facilities, software teams upstairs, prototyping halls below. Designs moved quickly, but without drama. What mattered was sequencing—when capacity would multiply, how demand would be stabilised, how fast credit and equity would be released. Scale was not debated; it was scheduled jointly by corporates, universities and local government.

Europe inevitably came to mind in dinner conversation. It is often described as technologically fatigued, a place living off past ingenuity. This is wrong. Europe still leads globally in wind technology, grids, advanced engineering. It remains an innovation frontier and has gotten better at the seed capital part. And yet, once ideas approach scale, something slows. Projects thicken into procedures. Financing fragments. Time stretches and investors lose patience, often bailing out of what Europe’s brainpower produces in the lab.

The reality of Europe, seen from China, is that it has become exceptionally good at governing markets and remarkably hesitant about directing them when speed matters.

The Commission’s for now contested proposal to create a dedicated “Made in Europe” category—internally nicknamed the Sejournette, after the diminutive French industry commissioner Stéphane Séjourné overseeing the proposal—offers reserved parking, privileged access to charging infrastructure, and a ten-year exemption from incoming regulations such as Euro 7. Vehicles built in Europe and kept under a weight threshold likely near 1.5 tonnes would qualify. The aim is to keep prices down and slow the advance of cheaper Chinese competitors.European firms—particularly Renault and Stellantis—have long experience in compact platforms and cost compression. Their argument is that without regulatory relief, affordable electrification will disappear from the European market altogether.

Seen from Hangzhou, Brussels’ latest idea—the Sejournette, a regulatory carve-out for small “Made in Europe” electric cars—reads differently. It is an attempt to buy time through exemptions and privileges rather than to power European technical innovation into mass production at the technological frontier, the place where growth meets long term prosperity and European autonomy.

The logic of the Sejournette is understandable. Europe’s response to industrial pressure increasingly takes the form of regulatory micro-engineering. When competitiveness erodes, the instinct is to carve out protectionist exceptions, delay standards, and soften compliance rather than to reconstruct the conditions under which firms can scale. Industrial policy is reimagined as an accumulation of exemptions. China, Europeans, say, famously used protectionist catalogues for who is eligible for support to cultivate domestic firms. This is true but limiting China to such protections misses the picture that really matters: whole value chain planning, developmental finance at scale, disciplines on the beneficiary firms.

Small cars remain one of the few market segments where European manufacturers retain a residual edge. So far, in the European market Chinese EV producers moved early into larger, premium segments, where battery size and software features supported margins.

That diagnosis is partly correct. The missing piece is what affordability actually requires. The Sejournette proposal is unfolding alongside the review of the 2035 combustion engine ban, once treated as a fixed point in Europe’s climate strategy. Plug-in hybrids may receive an extension, range extenders are being reconsidered, and biofuels and e-fuels are back on the table. Even the idea of a 90 percent emissions reduction target—leaving a narrow corridor for combustion sales—has entered the discussion.

The European contradiction is that Europe committed to an accelerated electrification pathway without securing the financial-industrial foundations that would make it economically and politically durable while trying the Chinese out. As Chinese EVs compress prices and innovation-to-assembly line distances, US trade barriers fragment export markets, and domestic demand weakens, the European regulatory ambition collides with industrial fragility and the poverty of credit and equity for the financial valley of death, where startups either die or morph into giants.

Supporters frame content requirements as sensible industrial self-defence. Critics warn that they raise costs and isolate Europe from innovation. Vietnam and Singapore have higher EV sales than the EU. In 2021, Vietnam’s share of EVs was less than 1 percent. Today, it’s at nearly 40 percent, thanks to opening the gates to Chinese EVs and Chinese charging infrastructures. With massive employment in automotive, Europe can’t do this as a strategy to electrify transport fast. Yet both camps exaggerate what content rules can achieve on their own. My take is that they do not generate industrial capacity in isolation. They never have.

Exemptions from Euro 7 may reduce compliance costs, but they do nothing to address the constraints that actually determine viability: access to finance, platform scale, battery supply, and predictable demand. Preferential parking does not bend cost curves. Regulatory grace periods do not create volumes. Without scale, learning stalls quickly.

China’s experience is that local content rules there worked because they were embedded in dense value-chain planning. Firms were backed by patient, state-directed finance. Technical education tracked industrial priorities. Demand was mobilised deliberately, with public actors acting as anchor buyers. Capacity expansion was sequenced rather than left to market attrition. Along the way, there were many failures but rather than give up, a reflexive state took notes of what went wrong, updated and tried again.

Consider wind power. Europe still leads the world in high-quality wind technology innovation by a wide margin. Patent data leave little ambiguity here: European firms dominate in wind and retain strong positions in smart grids. This is not a sector Europe has lost. It is a sector Europe has chosen not to scale. As we speak, the European wind sector is hammered by American pullback from anything green, European rearmament costs and the emerging alliance of far right and center right forces wallowing in “climate realism,” a strategy that leaves China a future of complete dominance in the technological frontiers of clean energy and clean transportation. Wind energy auctions are fragmented, volumes inconsistent, permitting slow, and grid build-out chronically delayed. Developers face stop-start policy signals while manufacturers confront volatile order books. The result is paradoxical but entirely predictable: Europe leads technologically while ceding manufacturing scale, investment momentum, and pricing power.

This is the inverse of the Chinese model. There, demand was stabilised and innovation followed at speed. In Europe, innovation is treated as a sufficient condition, with obsolete American stories about heroic VC and heroic garage entrepreneurs, and demand is left to fend for itself.

A credible European strategy would accept that some sectors are already lost—not because Europe lacks technical capability, but because rebuilding scale would require levels of coordination, subsidy, and political discipline that no current coalition appears willing to sustain. Solar manufacturing falls squarely into that category.

Small cars may not. But preserving them requires more than regulatory leniency.

If Europe wants an affordable electric car segment, it must decide whether it is prepared to underwrite it collectively. That implies harmonised incentives, pooled demand, guaranteed offtake, a scale-up fund of 50 not 5 billion, brokering shared platforms. It also requires explicit prioritisation: backing some firms and technologies while allowing others to fade. Europe remains deeply uneasy with this logic.

The same hesitation undermines sectors where Europe still has real leverage. Grid equipment, green steel, green hydrogen, power electronics, specialised engineering—these are precisely the domains where coordinated procurement and long-term demand commitments could still shape global trajectories. Instead, policy remains fragmented across national schemes, short funding cycles, and regulatory improvisation.

Europe lacks tools to discipline capital, align skills formation with strategic priorities, and commit to demand at scale over long horizons. As a result, every policy instrument is overloaded. Tariffs are expected to buy time and create capacity. Regulation is asked to perform the work of planning. Content rules are tasked with compensating for absent finance.

The recent EV tariffs on Chinese imports followed this script. They raised prices and slowed market entry. They did not generate new production capability. The Sejournette risks following the same path.

Faced with tariffs, Chinese EV makers adapted accordingly. Rather than retreat, Chinese firms quietly rerouted. Fully electric models became plug-in hybrids, a format European consumers still like, policymakers still tolerate, and regulators have not yet decided how angry to be about. Three of the fifteen best-selling plug-in hybrid models in Europe this year now carry Chinese badges. Sales of plug-in hybrids rose by more than 43 percent in the first ten months of the year, according to ACEA.

Europe does not lack innovation. What it lacks is the willingness to manage demand, pick sectors, and sustain scale. Until that changes, industrial policy will continue to operate through dubious carve-outs, exemptions, and symbolic gestures.

The cute European small car may survive in EV form as a result of the Sejournette but the sense that this smacks of a desperate fight with obsolete weapons is hard to get rid of. The conditions needed to make not just the small car but European cars sustainably competitive in the EV revolution remain conspicuously absent. As I walked one last time through Hangzhou’s industrial districts and tech hubs, past gliding EVs, between labs and assembly halls, the question would not leave me. Not so much how China did this, but how ordinary it all felt once in place. Nothing utopian, nothing theatrical—just a part of the world that had decided to move. On the flight back, I kept wondering what it would take to have something similar in Munich or Milan. Not the architecture, but the willingness to plan demand, to move credit, to accept directed investment as a virtue. Perhaps the harder question is why this still feels so “radical” in Europe.