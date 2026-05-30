Kaja Kallas is talking tough on China again but the Estonian is not the locus of power on Sino-European relations. European industrials are and their strategy is to make money in both Europe and China.

Here is my wager: there will not be a serious EU-China trade war. The obvious reason is that China has an extreme form of escalation dominance via critical minerals that brought the US into its senses last year. If the US caved, will Europe stand up in the fight? I bet not. But the even stronger reason is that the core of European capitalism, which is the car industry, is not only afraid of China, they have already voted with their feet and imbricated themselves in the value chain of the country that really defined the most advanced edge in the EV value chain. This time it’s not just Germany. It’s also Spain and Austria and I wonder how Paris and Italy will stare down Peugeot and Fiat who have already thrown their lots with the Chinese car industry not merely for supplies but as a source of technological learning.

Look closely at what Stellantis (to whom Fiat and Peugeot belong) just announced. The headline is 29 new battery electric vehicles and a €60 billion investment plan. The more revealing story sits in the partnerships section. Leapmotor, the Hangzhou-based Chinese EV company in which Stellantis owns the largest stake, is already producing vehicles at Stellantis’ Zaragoza plant in Spain, with Madrid expected to follow. The companies share suppliers, procurement systems, engineering expertise, and vehicle architectures. Chinese-designed EVs are being assembled in European factories to satisfy “Made in Europe” requirements while retaining the cost and technological advantages of Chinese platforms.

Leapmotor is not an isolated case. Stellantis has entered a similar alliance with Dongfeng’s premium EV brand Voyah (I bet you never heard of this people’s company) to support its European expansion. CATL remains a strategic battery technology partner. Europe’s second-largest automaker is increasingly relying on Chinese battery technology, Chinese software, Chinese EV platforms, and Chinese engineering ecosystems to close capability gaps in its own organization.

The product portfolio tells the same story. The company proudly announced 29 battery electric vehicles. Less attention was paid to the accompanying 15 plug-in hybrids, 24 hybrids, and 39 combustion or mild-hybrid models. That amounts to 78 non-BEV vehicles alongside 29 BEVs. In a world where China may approach near-total EV penetration by the mid-2030s, Stellantis is still hedging heavily. The execution gap? Stellantis currently needs up to 40 months to develop a new vehicle and aims to reduce that to 24 months. Chinese competitors already operate within the 18-24 month range. By the time Stellantis reaches its target, Chinese firms will likely have moved the frontier again. I bet you thought that only Orban’s Hungary does that. I wonder what the pitch for killing a 60 bil deal in a fast deindustrializing part of Europe looks like.

China is also all over Austria. Xpeng and GAC already produce cars at a Magna factory in Austria, the place that used to make iconic US car Jeep for Europe.

Wolfsburg is on it too

Volkswagen is pursuing a similar strategy. In late 2025 it inaugurated its largest R&D center outside Germany in Hefei, China, capable of full end-to-end vehicle development, software integration, battery testing, validation, and production engineering. Around 100,000 m² of space with over 100 advanced laboratories integrating software–hardware testing, battery and powertrain validation. The facility is explicitly designed around Chinese development cycles and supplier ecosystems. Volkswagen’s goal is not simply to sell cars in China. It is to learn from China.

This is the deeper significance of the “In China, for China” strategy. It is often interpreted as a defensive move to protect market share. In reality it is becoming a platform for capability acquisition. German manufacturers bet against a trade escalation with China because they know the healthier route is to compete with Chinese EV firms inside China in order to learn how to compete with them globally. Das Auto is simply to big to hide inside a transatlantic trade zone sworn to internal combustion cars and fenced in by anti-China tarriffs and anti-EU antics from the latest US political weirdness. German car execs admidt that China has become the world’s largest laboratory for electric mobility, batteries, software-defined vehicles, charging ecosystems, and rapid product iteration and want to learn from that. The logic is straightforward: learn from Chinese competitors in China, earn profits in China, absorb technological know-how in China, and then use those capabilities to defend market share in Europe. During the past two years the Spanish, the French and the Italian automakers seem to have reached the same conclusion.

That creates a powerful political economy constraint on trade conflict.

Brussels may talk tough to get leverage (understandable in a negotiation) but the Chinese also know that the largest industrial actors in Europe increasingly have a different objective: make money in both markets and avoid the fate of US automakers: hopelessly out of the US EV race. The European automotive industry is moving toward co-production with China, not derisking from it. European factories, workers, brands, dealer networks, and regulatory expertise are being combined with Chinese batteries, software, platforms, engineering capabilities, and innovation ecosystems. The factory remains in Spain, Germany, Slovakia, or France. Increasingly, the technological DNA originates in Shenzhen, Hefei, Shanghai, or Ningde where some of the newest R&D hubs are European-owned. This does not sound like fireworks for the technological prowess of Europe, but perhaps adaptation is better than extinction?

For all the headlines generated by some European politicians, the strategic calculations inside boardrooms in Wolfsburg, Stuttgart, Munich, Amsterdam and Madrid will shape the relationship far more profoundly. Europe’s geopolitical class may see systemic rivalry. Europe’s industrial class increasingly sees joint ventures, supplier contracts, technology partnerships, and access to the world’s most advanced EV ecosystem.

That does not mean trade tensions disappear. Europe has a serious problem with China’s superior competitiveness steeped in a dirigiste developmental state whose prowess has been dismissed by European liberals with the usual smirk that now turned into various manifestations of panic. If automotive seems to be adjusting, its not clear that machine tools, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, industrial robotics, batteries and wind also are. Unless forced by a more aggressive joing venture and supply chain internationalization regime (a la China in the 2000s) European-Chinese producers will favor Chinese inputs on business considerations alone. If Europe lets the market rip, it can at best hope for saving its automotive groups but lose millions of jobs in the supply chains. But the current strategy of much of European automotive means that the economic coalition in favor of maintaining deep integration is becoming stronger, not weaker. And that makes a full-scale EU-China trade war increasingly difficult to imagine and the possibility of a Sino-European trade and investment concert more preferable.

The latter is in China’s interest. Europe is, after all, China’s second market and while the prospects of immiserating it through deindustrialization may look tantalizing in the short term, the longer-term view that Beijing is so good as should privilege cutting Europe some slack and letting it adjust in the parameters of a bargain. The alternative is a weaponized interdependence with a great deal of harm on both sides. I hear that Vienna still has palaces suitable for striking a deal, much like it had in 1814-15.