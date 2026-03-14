When oil tankers idled outside the Strait of Hormuz and Brent crude spiked past $120 a barrel, something peculiar happened in Beijing. Nothing. No emergency meetings of the State Council. No frantic calls to Gulf monarchies. No diplomatic missions dispatched to broker ceasefires. Chinese state media covered the Iran war with the detached interest one might reserve for a natural disaster in a distant country—regrettable, certainly, but fundamentally someone else’s problem. For a country that imports more crude oil than any other on earth, the calm was remarkable. It was also strategic.

The Iran war has become an unexpected stress test for how China thinks about power, vulnerability, and opportunity in the global energy system. Beijing’s response reveals a country that is far less exposed to oil shocks than conventional wisdom suggests, yet still deeply aware that the geopolitics of energy can quickly turn economic advantages into strategic advantages.

What the conflict has clarified is the emerging architecture of China’s energy statecraft: build structural insulation at home with huge oil reserves and backup oil fields, avoid military entanglement abroad, and convert crisis conditions into technological and industrial advantage. Whilst the United States scrambles to reassure allies while redeploying missile defences from Korea, and manage yet another Middle Eastern quagmire, China has been quietly constructing an alternative model—one in which energy security flows not from aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf but from solar panels in Xinjiang, battery factories in Jiangsu as well as coal mines in the North-West. Top it all off with enormous reserves and turning on emergency exploration in domestic oil fields. The world is taking note.

I. The Insulation Strategy: How China Built a Shock Absorber

Start with the basic structural fact. In 2025, China’s energy self-sufficiency rate reached 84.4 per cent. This figure does not mean that China has escaped dependence on imported petroleum. It has not. China remains the world’s largest crude oil importer, a distinction it has held since surpassing the United States over a decade ago. Yet the number does signal something that matters enormously in moments of geopolitical shock: China is far less exposed to coercion through energy markets than most large importing economies. In practical terms, this means Beijing can ride out disruptions that would rattle countries such as Japan or South Korea. China’s domestic energy system still leans heavily on coal—a fact that climate campaigners lament and Chinese planners quietly appreciate—and its renewables capacity has expanded so dramatically that fossil imports occupy a smaller share of the overall mix. When global oil and liquefied natural gas prices spike, China absorbs the shock more easily because a large portion of its electricity generation remains insulated from global fuel markets.

The Iran war therefore hits China differently than it hits most industrial economies. Instead of triggering panic about energy security, the crisis reinforces Beijing’s long-term strategy: diversify supply, electrify the economy, and reduce exposure to imported hydrocarbons. Chinese policy elites increasingly frame these goals as two sides of the same coin. Domestic drilling and the green transition advance together as instruments of strategic autonomy. One might call it hedging, except that hedging implies uncertainty about which bet will pay off. China appears to be placing both bets simultaneously and winning on both.

China imports a lot of dirty energy from the Gulf but it plans to do so less and less. And, boy, don’t they know how to do planning! Clean energy technologies led by solar power and electric vehicles generated more than one third of China’s economic growth in 2025 and accounted for more than 90 per cent of the increase in investment. The scale took me a while to absorb. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, China’s clean energy industries generated 15.4 trillion yuan in output in 2025, roughly $2.2 trillion. That equals 11.4 per cent of national GDP. If these industries formed a national economy, they would rank as the eighth largest in the world. Their output rivals that of countries such as Canada or Brazil. Think of it: green energy as big as Brazil in a year! Without them, China would have missed its growth target of around 5 per cent, expanding by roughly 3.5 per cent instead—a politically unacceptable outcome for a leadership that has staked legitimacy on economic performance.

While European moan that decarbonisation detracts from growth and Americans see decarbonisation as a mortal enemy, China turned it into a critical growth engine with oil crisis resilience as bonus!

This growth is accelerating rather than slowing. Clean energy industries expanded by 18 per cent in 2025 after growing 12 per cent the previous year. The real economic value of the sector has nearly doubled since 2022. The drivers of that expansion are the industries Beijing calls the ‘new three’: electric vehicles, batteries, and solar power. Together they generate two thirds of the sector’s value added and absorb more than half of all clean energy investment. Investment figures underline the shift. In 2025 China spent about 7.2 trillion yuan, roughly $1.05 trillion, on clean energy. Fossil fuel extraction and coal power attracted only about $280 billion. In other words, the green transition has become the core of China’s investment cycle rather than a marginal policy initiative. One wonders what European climate policymakers make of these numbers as they celebrate yet another framework directive.

II. The Geopolitical Dividend: Crisis as Advertisement

The implications for the Iran war are immediate. Oil price volatility is less damaging to China’s economy than many analysts assume. In fact, the shock can even have mildly reflationary effects. China has struggled with deflationary pressures and weak domestic demand in recent years—a problem that has vexed Beijing far more than any Western sanctions regime. Higher energy prices raise nominal growth and inflation, easing those pressures slightly. It is a curious feature of contemporary Chinese political economy that an Iranian missile strike on a Saudi refinery might function as inadvertent monetary stimulus.

More importantly, the crisis strengthens the global competitiveness of and demand for the products of Chinese renewable industries. Energy shocks historically accelerate technological transitions. The oil crises of the 1970s helped Japanese car manufacturers dominate global markets through fuel efficiency, a development that Detroit noticed only after Toyota had already captured a quarter of the American market. Today’s equivalent may be China’s renewable manufacturing complex. Rising oil prices make electrification more attractive worldwide. Electric vehicles become more competitive relative to petrol cars. Solar and wind installations become easier to justify economically. Countries facing volatile fuel markets search for stable energy alternatives. China happens to dominate the supply chains for many of those alternatives—not by accident, but by deliberate industrial strategy pursued over two decades whilst Western governments debated carbon pricing mechanisms.

The Iran war therefore functions as a geopolitical advertisement for China’s electrostate capabilities. Solar modules, batteries, grid technologies, and electric vehicles suddenly look like instruments of energy security rather than merely climate policy. One can imagine the pitch: Why anchor your economy to Middle Eastern oil fields when you could anchor it to Chinese battery factories? The latter may involve dependency, but at least the supply chain does not require the US Fifth Fleet to keep shipping lanes open. For countries tired of being collateral damage in American-Iranian confrontations, the logic has a certain appeal.

For petrostates, in contrast, the Chinese EV revolution is a writing on a not so distant wall. As a recent report from Ember shows, global EV sales (massively dominated by China and exploding to 25 percent in new sales) got to cutting 1.8 billion barrels a day in oil demand. That’s 13% of total US crude production.

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III. Strategic Restraint: The Doctrine of Profitable Distance

At the same time, Beijing has shown little appetite for translating economic advantage into military activism. China’s half-century old doctrine of non-intervention continues to shape its reaction to Middle Eastern crises, much to the frustration of both Chinese hawks and Western analysts who keep predicting Beijing’s inevitable military assertiveness (one hawkish Washinton Post editorialist almost pulled his hair that China does not “shoot something” too). Some Chinese academics have argued that the country should adopt a more assertive stance abroad. One prominent voice, Zheng Yongnian of the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Shenzhen, proposed an ‘intervention 2.0’ doctrine. In this framework China could intervene when host states fail to protect Chinese investments, when external actors threaten Chinese overseas interests, or when terrorism and instability spill into domestic security. It is a doctrine tailor-made for justifying exactly the sort of mission creep that has characterised American foreign policy since 2001.

Those proposals have gained little traction. Official signals suggest the opposite trajectory. Chinese military commentary during the Iran war stressed restraint and distance. Rather than advocating involvement, the tone emphasised absorbing external shocks whilst condemning what Chinese officials describe as the return of jungle politics in international relations—a phrase that translates roughly as ‘American unilateralism’ but sounds more diplomatic. The same cautious approach appears in debates over military technologies. Chinese enthusiasm for integrating artificial intelligence into warfare took a noticeable hit after the United States bombed a school in Iran during the conflict. The incident reignited ethical debates in Beijing about autonomous systems and accountability in war. Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Chinese defence ministry, publicly warned against the erosion of ethical restraints in military AI. China’s position emphasises human control over automated weapons systems and rejects unrestricted use of artificial intelligence in warfare. That stance reflects a broader pattern in Chinese diplomacy during the conflict: moral critique of US military practices combined with strategic distance from direct confrontation. It is a posture that allows Beijing to occupy the moral high ground without the inconvenience of actually doing anything.

Yet Beijing has quietly explored ways to use the crisis to advance long-term financial ambitions. One idea circulating in policy circles involved using the digital yuan to facilitate oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Tankers clearing transactions in China’s digital currency could theoretically gain access to Iranian oil exports whilst offering relief to tight global markets. Such arrangements would expand the international role of the yuan and weaken the dominance of the dollar in energy trade—a goal that has animated Chinese financial strategists for over a decade. The plan also carries obvious geopolitical risks. Chinese diplomats reportedly worried that the United States might retaliate against vessels participating in yuan-based oil transactions. Containing the expansion of the yuan zone remains a strategic priority in Washington, where officials understand perfectly well that monetary hegemony underwrites military hegemony. Losing one threatens the other.

IV. American Overstretch and the Limits of Empire

The conflict also reveals interesting shifts in the military balance surrounding China, shifts that Beijing’s strategists have perhaps noted with quiet satisfaction. The United States redeployed elements of its missile defence systems from the Korean Peninsula to the Middle East, including THAAD and Patriot interceptors. The move alarmed policymakers in South Korea, which had hosted these systems since 2017 despite intense opposition from China. Seoul protested the redeployment but ultimately accepted it, reflecting limited leverage—a polite way of saying that American allies get consulted but not obeyed. South Korea’s indigenous long-range missile defence system, L-SAM, is not expected to become operational before 2027, leaving the country exposed in the interim.

The episode sends a subtle signal to Beijing. US missile interceptor inventories are stretched by simultaneous commitments in different theatres. For Chinese strategists, the redeployment raises uncomfortable questions in Washington about readiness for a two-front conflict. It also complicates scenarios predicting an opportunistic Chinese move against Taiwan during Middle Eastern distractions. If Beijing does not act under these conditions—war in Iran, American forces redeployed westward, regional allies anxious—the theory that China is waiting for such windows may begin to look overstated. Perhaps Chinese leaders have concluded that patience costs less than adventurism. If this is the case, Western experts’ alarm over an imminent invasion of Taiwan are hard to defend and should be discounted.

Another strategic variable lies in supply chains rather than troop deployments. Chinese media sources have highlighted reports that the United States holds only limited inventories of certain rare earth elements used in advanced weapons systems. Some estimates suggest stocks could sustain intensive operations for roughly two months, though industry analysts believe existing missile inventories could support three to six months of combat activity. Either way, the message resonates in Beijing. China dominates the production and processing of rare earth elements essential for modern defence technologies—over 80 per cent of global refining capacity sits in Chinese facilities. Export restrictions in this sector function as a powerful bargaining chip. Rebuilding independent supply chains in the United States will take years, possibly a decade, and will cost tens of billions of dollars. That reality gives China leverage during prolonged geopolitical confrontations. Rare earth controls may function as a ceiling on the intensity and duration of US military campaigns that depend on these materials. The Iran war therefore doubles as a reminder of how economic structures constrain military power, a lesson that American strategists absorbed during the 1970s and have since forgotten.

V. The Electrostate Wager

The conflict highlights the emerging shape of Chinese grand strategy. Energy security is pursued primarily through domestic transformation rather than overseas intervention. Industrial policy replaces military activism as the main tool for shaping global energy markets. Financial experimentation with digital currencies advances cautiously in the shadow of American sanctions power. Meanwhile the green transition becomes an instrument of geopolitical positioning. By electrifying its economy and dominating renewable supply chains, China reduces exposure to fossil fuel shocks whilst exporting technologies that other countries need to manage those shocks.

The Iran war reinforces that strategy. China’s leaders appear convinced that the safest path through an increasingly violent international system is structural resilience at home and strategic patience abroad. In a world of energy turbulence, the country that builds the infrastructure of electrification may ultimately hold the stronger hand. The United States can project power globally, but that projection requires fuel, rare earths, and allied cooperation—all of which are becoming scarcer or more expensive, in part thanks to United States’ own inability to manage its decline more competently. China cannot project power globally, but it increasingly does not need to. It can simply wait for oil shocks and US-led disorder to advertise the advantages of its industrial model, for American overstretch to reveal the limits of its claims to global primacy, and for the slow logic of economic geography to work in its favour.

Whether this wager pays off remains uncertain. China’s model has its own vulnerabilities—demographic decline, mounting debt, technological dependencies in semiconductors, political rigidity that may prove brittle under stress. But in the immediate crisis, Beijing’s response has been striking for what it reveals about the changing nature of power. The that once envied American global reach now appears content to let Washington exhaust itself policing sea lanes that matter less each year. In the rubble of the Iran war, one can glimpse the skeleton of a post-hydrocarbon geopolitical order. China is betting it will be better suited to that order than its competitors.

Art:Cao Fei, City Watcher