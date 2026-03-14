Geoeconomic

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Peter A. Jansen's avatar
Peter A. Jansen
Mar 14

Cornel, I think this is an exceptional mapping of the shift from kinetic flow to manufactured stability. In my view, you’ve captured the geometry of China’s 'Fortress Energy' model, the move from vulnerable seaborne oil to a thermodynamic shell of domestic solar and coal. This aligns very well with my work at The Airlock, where I track the 'Great Fracture' and the rise of sovereign, unbreakable architectures.

Your insight on how manufactured energy renders maritime blockades irrelevant is a vital signal in the noise. For those of us decoding the 2026 transition, this is essential reading. I’m looking forward to seeing how you map the next layer of the stack.

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Mort Enerichzen's avatar
Mort Enerichzen
Apr 13

Yes, this narrative is emerging from @ChinaArb's substack too, in more succinct form.

Also. On the other side of the divide is @Nel Bonita and her worldlines substack where she outlines fragmentationism as the desperate ploy of US hegemony trying to cling to power.

Both are recommended for deepening your argument.

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