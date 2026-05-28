There’s a story Europe tells about itself that’s half-true, which makes it more dangerous than a complete lie. The story goes: Europe is falling behind in innovation. It lacks the entrepreneurial culture, the risk appetite, the capital. If only European founders were more like Americans (or, alas, the Chinese), if only Brussels got out of the way, the continent could reclaim its technological destiny.

The problem is that the data and the comparison with China tells a different story, one whose misreading could usher in the decay of Europe’s relative success at turning innovation into fuel for Europe’s reindustrialisation. Given that strength in technology underpins state power, failure at a deep rethink of how Europe industrialises innovation could make Europe could go the way of 19th century China, a global superpower facing a century of humiliation by failing to catch-up with the industrial revolution of a distant island in the North Atlantic.

The data tells a more unsettling story: one where Europe’s problems are not primarily cultural, as lazy thinking goes, but financial-organizational, not about the absence of science but the absence of the machinery that follows it. Here is the number that should haunt every European policymaker: between 2000 and 2020, academic patents in Europe rose from roughly 6 percent of all European Patent Office filings to more than 10 percent. European universities — places like Grenoble, Munich’s TU, Lund, Oxford, Cambridge — are filing patents at remarkable scale. Grenoble (hardly anyone’s academic fantasy) alone exceeded 3,300 filings over that period. For international comparisons (measured by international patent filings (PCT), European countries have as many patents as the US, albeit less than China.

Even in a ranking dominated by the US and China, Europe continues to host some of the world’s most sophisticated applied research infrastructures. Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft remains the world’s second-largest public research patenting organization after Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology. France places three major public research institutions in the global top tier: Commissariat à l’Énergie Atomique et aux Énergies Alternatives, INSERM and others. ETH Zurich continues to perform at globally elite levels despite Switzerland’s small size.The continent is not, by any reasonable measure, running short of scientific output.

Where Europe (but also US) scores lower is in the private sector. Chinese firms in the global top 10 of most innovative firms (by international patent filings) generated 12,441 international patent filings in 2024, more than three times the combined total of America’s sole entrant, Qualcomm, and Japan’s top firms, and more than six times the filings of Europe’s only representative, Sweden’s Ericsson, among published international patent (PCT applications). For context, the business sector accounts for 89.1% of the total, followed by the university sector (5.6%), individuals (3.5%) and the government and public research organization (PRO) sector (1.8%), the top is dominated by Chinese and American firms.

If patent industrialisation is largely a game of corporates and in Europe these corporates aren’t great at it (in contrast to universities and public research institutions), maybe press the pedal on what it works, often despite budget cuts? So the interesting question is not why Europe invents too little. It’s why European inventions so rarely become European industries.

The Architecture of the Problem

Start with a detail that sounds technical but turns out to be, well, load-bearing. Most European academic patents are what researchers call “indirect” patents — inventions involving university researchers but filed through firms, collaborative labs, hospitals, or industrial partners. At the start of the 2000s, indirect filings outweighed direct university filings by nearly four to one. That ratio has narrowed, but indirect patenting still slightly dominates.

What this tells you is that Europe’s innovation system is already deeply networked. It already involves universities, firms, research institutes, and hospitals in dense, collaborative relationships. This is not a hermetically sealed academic world disconnected from industry. The connection exists even as, ironically, university research is less amply funded than in US or China. What is missing, then?

Comparisons help, as always

American waves of cash (But Not the Ones You Think)

Here’s a puzzle about innovation capitalism: If you map the venture capital networks in Europe and the United States and ask which investors sit at the structural center—the hubs through which most capital flows—you get almost opposite answers. And that inversion explains a lot.

Indeed, the standard diagnosis of Europe’s innovation gap focuses on venture capital. Europe doesn’t have enough VCs! The VCs Europe has are too risk-averse! European founders move to San Francisco because the money is better! All of this is partially true, but the EPO’s investor data reveals a more specific failure. Europe does not mainly lack startup formation. What it lacks is late-stage scaling finance and innovation commercialization professionals on public payrolls at the EU, national and subnational level.

Across more than 6,100 investors active in Europe, only 8 percent had portfolios where more than half their companies were patenting. High-TIS investors — those deeply specialized in patent-intensive firms — generate substantially better commercialization outcomes. And the funding gap between Europe and the United States is largest precisely for these investors, precisely at late-stage rounds, ….precisely in high-tech sectors. For high-TIS private investors, the funding gap reaches 76 percent! And now the greatest irony of it all comes from the Letta Report:

“The European Union is home to a staggering 33 trillion euros in private savings, predominantly held in currency and deposits. This wealth, however, is not being fully leveraged to meet the EU’s strategic needs. A concerning trend is the annual diversion of around €300 billion of European families’ savings from EU markets abroad, primarily to the American economy, due to the fragmentation of our financial markets.”

And what is one of the most important tickets this annual 300 bil of European money fund in the US? The kind of US scale-up capital that Europe lacks, of course.

The institutional structure of European and American investor ecosystems is almost a mirror image of each other. In the US, 98 of the 100 most central investors are private. More than half specialize in late-stage scaling. In Europe, in contrast, it is public institutions — the EIC, Bpifrance, Innovate UK, the EIB — dominate the network because, well, the private sector is too risk averse. If the these publicly owned institutions did not, the situation would be dire still, as there is no crowding out in this business. The top 100 features predominantly early-stage specialists: sixty-two percent of private investors in that group focus on early-stage capital, while only twenty-two percent specialize in late-stage. What this means is that the European venture system is architected around solving the first problem—getting an idea funded. But it starves you of capital at the moment you most need it. Once your company has proved the concept works, once you need to scale from ten million to a hundred million, the network thins out dramatically. Capital stops flowing through the center.

European state financiers of this kind do necessary and often excellent work. EU’s Horizon Europe grant system commands a €95.5 billion budget. EIF is still the biggest animal in the VC ecosystem. But they’re compensating for a structural absence: Europe built a strong public seed ecosystem without generating enough private late-stage investors capable of industrializing technologies at American levels of capital intensity. Indeed, the ETCI fund-of-funds was launched in 2023 with €3.75bn, while the new Scaleup Europe Fund is only €5bn and is expected to make its first investments in autumn 2026.

In the United States, late-stage investors occupy the central positions. Sequoia, NEA, Fidelity sit at the hub. Over half of the top 100 investors specialize in late-stage funding. This tells you the American system is architected around solving a different problem: scaling winners. The network is densest at the moment when capital demands are highest and the question shifts from “will this work” to “who will dominate this market.” In Europe, the pipeline works at the beginning and stops working at the end. The science is strong. The early-stage public support is real. The late-stage private machinery that turns patented technologies into global industrial champions — that’s what’s missing.

The Mandarin’s Intermediaries

WIPO data show that innovation is becoming intensely concentrated in a handful of gigantic technological megaregions. Between 2020 and 2024, just 50 global clusters accounted for nearly two-thirds of all international patent filings worldwide. The biggest was Tokyo–Yokohama, followed closely by the Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou corridor, which alone generated almost 9% of all global PCT patents. Add Beijing and China increasingly looks less like a country catching up and more like a continent-sized innovation machine organized around dense industrial ecosystems. The United States still dominates in frontier digital innovation through places like San Jose–San Francisco, but is weaker than China overall. Paris was Europe’s highest-ranked cluster, only 11th globally.

Chinese corporates dominate the international patents space where most PCT filings originate. Yet where Europe can square off with China, in public university and institute research, China has high capabilities to turn innovation into industrial might. China’s National Intellectual Property Administration recently reported that the industrialization rate of university invention patents reached 10.1 percent. It sounds reassuring for Europeans that Germany does better than China on this front until you learn that in 2022, the figure was 3.9 percent. China roughly tripled its patent commercialization rate in three years and did it by building institutions that commercialize innovation and then measuring them relentlessly. The semantic difference between how Europe and China talk about this gap is itself revealing. Europe speaks about technology transfer, licensing, and innovation ecosystems. China speaks about industrialization.

In the European model, a patent is an intellectual asset that can be licensed to a willing buyer (usually a financier). In the Chinese model, a patent is an input into manufacturing capacity. The objective is to transform inventions into production ecosystems, export capacity, and technological sovereignty. Consider this: Tsinghua University alone filed 1,140 joint patent applications with firms in 2017. Researchers studying 118 elite Chinese universities found that the average institution simultaneously collaborated with 32 enterprises and filed roughly two joint patents with each. Between 2001 and 2021, Chinese universities transferred 65,055 invention patents to enterprises, growing at nearly 40 percent annually. None of this is magic or the reflection of lack of competitive elections in China. It reflects a deliberate decision to treat commercialization as the point of science.

And here is where the analysis gets practical in ways European policymakers should find uncomfortable. One study identified only 33 patent aggregators in the EU (these are organizations that acquire or license patents and actively commercialize them) over more than three decades. Germany and the UK dominate even that thin landscape. Many countries have one such institution or none at all. China, meanwhile, has been building a dense intermediate layer between universities and industry. Eight of the ten largest patent-acquiring organizations in China are not manufacturing firms — they’re intellectual-property operation companies: organizations whose entire purpose is to package, broker, redistribute, and operationalize patents, a large chink of whom has a university basis. Some are directly operated by universities themselves. China is building secondary markets for patents. With few exceptions (Denmark, Holland, Germany) Europe mostly left universities alone with small technology-transfer offices staffed by administrative generalists. Germany’s Mittelstand is a monument to what relational industrial capitalism can produce. But it struggles in sectors requiring massive coordination, rapid scaling, and concentrated manufacturing ecosystems.

The bottleneck is not, in other words, invention. It is intermediation — the institutional machinery that takes a patent from a lab and moves it toward a firm capable of deploying it at scale. And China got so good at this that it scared American hawks to go on war footing.

The China comparison is useful not because Europe should imitate China’s system — which operates through levers of state coordination that Europe neither has nor wants — but because it clarifies exactly what is absent.

Europe needs dedicated, sector-specific commercialization institutions, especially scale-up funds, not generic technology-transfer offices. The CRT Pioneer Fund in the UK — created by Cancer Research Technology with support from the European Investment Fund — invests up to £7 million per project to move cancer technologies toward Phase II clinical trials, reducing the risk threshold before pharmaceutical companies engage. France Brevets launched in 2011 with €100 million, half from the French state, half from Caisse des Dépôts, staffed by specialists in patent landscaping, licensing strategy, and market analysis. These are not university committees. They are professional intermediaries who understand what patents are worth, who might buy them, and what it takes to get them there.

The lesson the Chinese evidence also teaches — counterintuitively — is that more collaboration is not automatically better. Universities that expanded industrial partnerships indiscriminately saw commercialization efficiency fall. Coordination costs, bureaucratic overload, and technology leakage began to outweigh the benefits. The relationship follows an inverted U-curve. What matters is not quantity of partnerships but organizational discipline in managing them. Europe’s instinct to solve every innovation problem by creating more collaboration frameworks may actually be part of the problem.

And the lesson about technology-transfer offices is brutal: in China, they were negatively associated with patent commercialization outcomes. Not because the idea is wrong, but because too many became bureaucratic appendages with weak incentives and limited operational expertise. Professionalized standalone commercialization institutions staffed by specialists outperformed them. Europe has spent a generation building such centers. It should now ask honestly whether they are performing or just persisting.

Moreover, China has more VC and private equity capital than Europe to throw money at late stage financing. According to Invest Europe, European private equity and venture capital funds now manage roughly €1.25 trillion in assets. By comparison, China’s private equity funds alone account for about €1.45–1.55 trillion, while venture capital funds add another roughly €500 billion, bringing the combined PE+VC universe to around €2 trillion. In other words, China’s PE+VC ecosystem is perhaps 1.5–1.7 times larger than Europe’s,

The European problem is an organizational and scale-up finance one, which should make it more tractable than a cultural one. Institutions can be designed. Scale-up funding can be found. Incentives can be restructured. Intermediaries can be funded and specialized. The science is already there, accumulating in patent databases across the continent, waiting for the machinery that moves it.

Indeed, the question is this: will European policymakers treat commercialization as the infrastructure problem it actually is — requiring patient capital, professional specialists, regional industrial ecosystems, and deliberate scaling institutions — or will they keep diagnosing a culture problem they don’t have, and miss the organizational-financial one they do.