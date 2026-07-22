Europe’s hot, scared summer of ‘26 is not just about the weather

Cai Guo-Qiang’s tigers and giraffes and zebras all crowded around one pool, drinking side by side, is basically a taxidermied portrait of a truce that shouldn’t hold. Predator and prey share the same water in an industiral looking pool. Nothing in the piece is disguised as harmless. The tigers are still tigers. Some are European, some are Chinese tigers. But the water is shared, and for a moment that's enough to hold everyone still.

Europe and China both have an interest in a functioning pool: China needs export markets that aren't walled off in a panic, and Europe needs industrial partnerships, time to catch up its breath to do reforms and technology flows that don't collapse into a decade of mutual sabotage neither side can afford. A grand Sino-European bargain, in spirit, quiet, transactional, built on mutual restraint rather than mutual suspicion, is the version of this scene where nobody has to pretend the tigers changed. It just asks whether everyone can keep drinking from the same water anyway.

The melodrama moving through the capitals of the Europe this year is of the kind that arrives as a low hum beneath every boardroom and ministry briefing. It has a name now, spoken half in awe and half in alarm: China's technological velocity. Not its size, which everyone has priced in for a decade, but its speed from start-up to superscaler , the sheer unbothered swiftness with which Beijing takes a laboratory breakthrough and turns it into a factory floor. and then into a global giant American engineers watch their AI models get matched within months by teams that seem to work on a different clock entirely. German industrialists, heirs to a century of precision and patience, watch their supply chains get out-built by a once maligned form of state and private capital that moves like weather, indifferent to quarterly earnings and shareholder patience alike.

This is the anxiety animating every closed-door session in Brussels and Washington now, the sense that the contest was never really about who invents the future but about who can afford to manufacture it at scale with the least energy vulnerability before anyone else notices what's happened.

Europe, in particular, finds itself cast in the role every declining power eventually plays in these stories: rich beyond reckoning, proud of its institutions, and somehow still standing at the factory gate wondering where all the money went and how one can put walls against the China”threat.” As an FT editorialist with a Keynesian name quipped, Europe is going Trumpian on trade with China.

But what if Europe’s gunning up for a trade war is not the sharpest tool in the proverbial shed? What if it is a strategy built on the wrong premise, and the people advocating it should have to elaborate on what it would actually cost?

Aligning behind America

Sander Tordoir (CER chief economist) and Brad Setser (CFR) are the pair behind the sharpest trade-war case, arguing in a string of 2025-2026 papers that Europe needs its own Section 301-style tool because existing instruments are too slow to counter a "second China Shock" hitting German manufacturing. Alicia García-Herrero (Bruegel, Natixis) and Tim Rühlig (EUISS) take a different tack, arguing in their March 2026 Chaillot Paper that China's assertiveness stems from domestic fragility, and that Europe should pursue "leverage-based diplomacy" based on escalation dominance. Thorsten Benner, co-founder and director of GPPi in Berlin, is the most combative of the three, arguing in Foreign Affairs that a trade war "can't be avoided" given how badly German elites have already mismanaged the relationship.

Here is the premise they’re skipping past: in an escalation, China holds for the years to come what strategists call escalation dominance. It has more room to raise the stakes, more capacity to absorb the pain, and it has already shown, in its 2025 confrontation with the United States, that it will use both without hesitating.

That confrontation with the US wasn’t a close call. It was a rout, and it happened against the country that supposedly wrote the rules of economic coercion. If the European hawks have an explanation for why Europe, with a fraction of America’s leverage and a far more export-dependent economy, would fare better in the same fight this fall, they haven’t offered one. What they’ve offered instead is a vibe: that toughness on market access and export controls on aircraft parts (per Brenner) is its own strategy, that tariffs signal resolve, that doing something forceful is better than doing something patient.

But a whole library of studies shows that protection buys time, not victory. What happens with that borrowed time, again and again, is that the stronger competitor uses it to consolidate the export markets the weaker side used to depend on in the absence of the strict disciplines that only developmental states can use (and the EU or any of the member states are not developmental states). For an economy built on exports the way Europe’s is, that is the whole argument. Every trade war Europe loses on China’s terms is a market Europe doesn’t get back. The hawks are proposing a fight Europe cannot win, against an opponent with more tools, more resolve, and a recent victory already on the board, in defense of an industrial position Europe is trying to build, not one it already holds. That’s recklessness wearing resolve’s clothes.

Perhaps Europe has better choices than behaving like an emerging market?

Whatever posture Europe takes toward Beijing on trade, the deeper vulnerability the hawks keep skipping past has nothing to do with import volumes and everything to do with what happens after a European lab produces something genuinely good.

While European universities, engineers, and firms continue to generate major breakthroughs in sectors such as batteries, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and industrial technologies, the continent repeatedly fails to carry these innovations through the “missing middle” of industrial scale-up: the capital-intensive hypertransformation phase where industrial superscalers are built. As a result, Europe often invents frontier technologies and brings them to the stage of commercial validation, while competitors invest in and industrialize them rapidly and at scale, capturing long-term economic advantages while Europe loses its edge and, worryingly, large parts of its industrial base along with it. It is hardly a sign of industrial health that European firms increasingly plead for protectionism against Chinese imports that are not only cheaper, but often more technologically advanced and innovative.

Indeed, China increasingly resembles a continent-sized innovation machine, organized around dense innovation-industrial ecosystems giving birth to industrial superscalers, firms that successfully move beyond technological innovation and early commercialization to achieve very large-scale industrial production, ecosystem control, and global market dominance in capital-intensive sectors.

This pivot in the global economy has taken place in large part because China has effectively solved the problem the Draghi report called the second valley of death: the gap where promising industrial innovations fail to scale into commercial production. The tariff debate treats this as someone else’s fault, a matter of unfair competition to be countered at the border. But a tariff doesn’t build a fund, and it doesn’t teach a pension manager how to underwrite a growth-stage equity round. The numbers that follow make the more uncomfortable case: Europe was never short on capital. It was short on the will to put that capital to work.

How big is Europe scale-up financing gap with China?

€377 billion. That’s what the EU can point to by making heroic assumptions when it wants to sound serious about scale-up financing. It’s also mostly wrong, or at least mostly beside the point, because almost none of that money was built to do what it’s being credited with doing.

Here’s what’s actually dedicated to the job. The EU’s dedicated scale-up financing architecture rests on three instruments. The first is the European Innovation Council Fund, or EIC Fund, which makes direct equity investments in innovative companies. The second is the Scale-Up Europe Fund, aimed at later-stage firms raising large rounds. The third is the European Tech Champions Initiative, or ETCI, which doesn’t invest in companies directly but instead puts money into the venture and growth funds that do. The three differ in how they invest, who runs them, and which companies they target, but together they’re meant to address a problem policymakers have talked about for years: European companies that outgrow early-stage funding and then struggle to find the large checks needed to scale.

Measuring what these instruments actually add up to depends on which number you ask for. Look at capital already committed, money actually put to work, and the figure is a bit above €10 billion. Look at what the instruments are aiming to reach, their target size once fully built out, and it’s around €28 billion. Look at the private investment they hope to pull in alongside the public money, and the ambition grows further, though that third figure is a hope rather than a commitment.

Compare that to what China is doing with a single fund. The National Integrated Circuit Fund and the National Manufacturing Fund each deploy somewhere between €20 billion and €90 billion on their own. One fund. Not a system, a fund. And the system those funds sit inside is enormous: According to Zero2IPO Research, China had established 2,178 government guidance funds by the end of 2024, with a combined target size of approximately €1.66 trillion and subscribed capital of approximately €997 billion. Excluding PPP funds, China had 2,023 industry- and venture-capital-oriented government guidance funds, with a combined target size of approximately €1.35 trillion and subscribed capital of approximately €834 billion. The EU’s entire equity-based toolkit, the thing meant to answer this, tops out at a few tens of billions.

That difference is between an instrument that can move the cost curve of an entire industry and one that can help a handful of firms along the way.

Now back to that €377 billion figure, because it’s worth explaining why it’s misleading rather than just asserting it. It comes from bolting together three things: a fund called EFSI, its successor called InvestEU, and the balance sheet of the European Investment Fund, the EU’s public agency for backing small and mid-sized businesses, known as the EIF. EFSI, the European Fund for Strategic Investments, ran from 2015 to 2020 and approved about €102 billion in financing through the EIF and its sister institution, the European Investment Bank, or EIB, which is the EU’s public lender for large-scale projects. InvestEU, its successor, had put €84 billion to work by the end of 2025. Neither was built for scale-up equity. They fund infrastructure, small business loans, social investment, climate projects, the whole sprawl of EU policy. The headline mobilization numbers people love to quote, €540 billion for EFSI, €397 billion and counting for InvestEU, count every euro of private and public co-financing that showed up alongside the public money. That’s a real accomplishment, but it’s not evidence of scale-up capacity.

The EIF itself manages about €164 billion. Then there’s the European Competitiveness Fund, or ECF, still just a proposal, with a headline envelope of €234 billion for 2028 to 2034. Treat that number with suspicion. The ECF isn’t new money. It’s mostly a repackaging of programs that already exist, folded into one framework with a shared rulebook and a single access point. It covers four sprawling policy areas: resilience and defence, digital leadership, the clean transition, and health and biotech. At least €17 billion is slated to flow through InvestEU. How much of the rest ends up as patient equity for scaling firms is anyone’s guess, because the proposal doesn’t say.

So put the real numbers next to each other. China’s guidance funds, state-backed investment vehicles that pour public and bank money into targeted industries, had subscribed roughly €790 billion by early 2025, working toward a €1.27 trillion target. The EU’s dedicated scale-up instruments, the ones actually built for this, sit at €26 to €28 billion. That means China’s subscribed capital alone is around 30 times the EU’s dedicated pool. Compare targets instead of subscriptions and the multiple climbs to about 49. Even crediting the EU with everything, the whole broader architecture on top of the dedicated tools, brings the total to €377 billion, which gets you to roughly a third of what China has subscribed and less than a third of what it’s targeting. And that €377 billion is itself padded, the same way China’s number includes plenty that isn’t pure tech scale-up capital either. Both sides are counting some things that don’t belong.

This is where pension money comes in, and why it matters more than another line item in the budget debate.

Pension funds to the rescue? Jain, a the Germans say

The EU isn’t short on capital in any absolute sense. What it has is capital scattered across a maze of programs, institutions, and mandates that were never designed to talk to each other. Somewhere in that maze sits a genuinely enormous pool of patient, long-horizon money. The problem was never that Europe doesn’t have it. The problem is that almost none of it has been asked to do this job.

The European Central Bank, the euro area’s monetary authority and a major source of financial statistics, estimates that euro area pension funds now hold about €3 trillion in assets, nearly double what they held relative to the size of the economy back in 2008, when they equaled 13% of euro area GDP, compared with 25% by 2019. That growth matters here because closing the EU-China scale-up gap through pension money requires a different share of that pool depending on exactly how you define both the gap and the pool itself.

Start with the more up-to-date figure for the pension pool, €3.6 trillion, and the headline gap of €333 billion, the number that credits the EU with China’s subscribed guidance-fund capital of €790 billion minus the EU’s broader financial instruments (€377 billion) and a hypothetical €80 billion allocation from the proposed European Competitiveness Fund, or ECF. Closing that gap would take about 9.3% of the pension pool. Tighten the comparison to count only the EU’s instruments actually built for scale-up investing, plus that same potential €80 billion from the ECF, without crediting the broader mix of EU financing tools, and the gap widens to €682 billion, pushing the required share to about 19%. Compare against what China is ultimately targeting rather than what it has already raised, and the share climbs further, to around 32%.

The answer also shifts depending on which pension figure you use as the baseline. Use the narrower €2.7 trillion figure from EIOPA, the EU’s insurance and pensions regulator, which counts only occupational pension funds tied to employment, and the same three scenarios require roughly 12%, 25%, and 43% of assets. Use a broader €6.6 trillion estimate that also counts the portion of insurance-based retirement savings invested inside the EU, and the numbers drop to about 5%, 10%, and 18%. Widen the lens further still, to the €10.3 trillion figure tracked by the industry publication IPE across all of Europe, including the UK, Switzerland, and Norway alongside EU countries, and matching China’s subscribed capital takes under 8%, while matching its full target takes under 13%.

So the honest range runs from a small single-digit share of the largest pool to nearly half of the smallest one. The number worth anchoring on is the middle case: the strict comparison against the ECB’s €3.6 trillion figure, landing around 19%. That version doesn’t inflate the EU’s position by counting financing tools that were never meant for this purpose, and it doesn’t understate the capital available by excluding pension savings that happen to be routed through insurance products instead of standalone pension funds.

The real obstacle was never the size of the pool. As of 2023, European pension funds supplied just 5% of the capital raised by European venture capital funds, the investment funds that back young, fast-growing companies, compared with more than half of all venture funding in the United States. Shift just 1% of the EIOPA-defined €2.7 trillion pool, about €27 billion, and the EU’s entire dedicated scale-up total would roughly double overnight. Europe’s pension and insurance sectors together represent far more capital than every figure discussed in this analysis combined. What’s missing isn’t money, some say. It’s a mechanism, something with the ambition of the ECF or of China’s guidance funds, capable of steering even a modest slice of that capital away from the low-risk, fragmented defaults it sits in today and toward the patient, growth-stage investments that could actually close the gap.

The reality is far more complicated, though. European pension funds currently allocate only 4.4 percent of assets to private credit, which is safer and more predictable than equity. Growth-stage firms present concentrated technological and execution risks. They produce few predictable cash flows. They may require repeated financing before achieving an uncertain exit. Pension trustees have fiduciary obligations to protect beneficiaries' retirement income, not to deliver European technological sovereignty. You cannot simply wish away that constraint unless the EU and the member states reassure the pension funds via some kind of indicative planning of demand that the investments stand a chance. No demand pipeline, no pension money for scale-up.

More fundamentally, Europe's pension systems are nationally fragmented and institutionally heterogeneous. Dutch defined-benefit funds operate under entirely different regulations and governance structures than Scandinavian pension giants or smaller national schemes. Brussels cannot direct them as though they constituted a single European sovereign fund.

But the real problem runs deeper. Guidance funds are industrial-policy institutions designed to absorb developmental risk, coordinate ecosystems and steer investment toward strategic technologies. Pension funds are fiduciaries. Attracting them would require first-loss guarantees, public co-investment and tax advantages, ultimately returning much of the risk to the state anyway. Pension capital can contribute something. Shifting even 1-3 percent of that pool could mobilize tens of billions. But it should be understood as a multiplier of public industrial finance, not a substitute for it.

China's advantage does not lie in finding capital. It lies in constructing institutions capable of selecting projects, bearing losses and sustaining firms through commercialization. That is the constraint Europe faces. And pension funds cannot solve it unless Europe becomes more like China, coordinating both the supply of liquidity in the second valley of death for European technologies and the demand pipeline for the technologies that emerge from Europe’s (still) vibrant innovation ecosystems

How will this European summer end?

There is a version of this summer that ends with Europe erecting tariff walls, celebrating the political theater of toughness, and losing the trade war anyway, exactly as the numbers said it would. And there is another version, less cinematic but more consequential, where someone in Frankfurt or Brussels looks at the trillions in pension assets sitting mostly in government bonds, low-risk defaults or on the way to the US financial market, and decides that 19% of it deserves a better job. Or that Europe builds the megafunds pouring equity in Draghi’s second valley of death.

That second version doesn't require Europe to become China. It doesn't require developmental-state discipline, or no limits state-directed capital, or any of the machinery Brussels neither has nor wants. It requires something far less exotic: an actual mechanism, built with the same seriousness as that behind guidance funds, capable of moving a fraction of money Europe already owns from where it sits idle to where it could actually build something. The tragedy of this moment isn't that Europe has spent a summer arguing about tariffs instead of asking why €27 billion, one percent of a single regulatory category of pension assets, remains easier to imagine losing in a trade war than spending on the industries that trade war is supposed to protect.

The case isn't that scale-up financing rescues VW. It's that if Europe had spent the last fifteen years redirecting even a slice of its pension capital into funds built for this or would have focused more on late stage risk capital in its own financing vehicles, at the scale China proved works, in the same window it took CATL to go from startup to global leader, there's a real chance a European battery or software champion exists today that VW could buy from instead of BYD. The 100,000 layoffs are a symptom of a race Europe already lost this decade. The scale-up argument is about not losing the next one.