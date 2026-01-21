Geoeconomic

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Ronald Young's avatar
Ronald Young
Jan 21

powerful…indeed poetic!

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Arturo Macias's avatar
Arturo Macias
Feb 15

I totally agree with this analysis regarding the industrial strengh of Europe (look at the EuroArea current account surplus!) but I find the idea of some sort of structural shift a bit over engineneered. Trump is a natural accident of a winner takes all electoral system, not some “elite re aligement”. If American democracy survives, all will be reversed; unfortunately, there is substantial probability of no survival…

My little historic-institutional piece:

https://forum.effectivealtruism.org/posts/Ze9tjp6LxpkbaeQQq/last-best-hope-the-post-american-european-union

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