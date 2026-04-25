Geoeconomic

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
7dEdited

Really depressing but great analysis.

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mike harper's avatar
mike harper
8d

Re: LNG

Increased exports to Europe will drive up the price to US users. Mr. Global has been making this point since the start of the Israel/US war. Add in the increased electric demand from data centers and domestic users are facing a price shock from electricity bills and home heating fuel bills. Fun times ahead.

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