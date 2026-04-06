Like China, decades ago, EU is coming to the conclusion that electrification is a first order priority. As the well-suited Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra put it, “if you don't do it for the climate, well, then better do it for your energy independence." But this is easier said than done. Europe’s energy and industrial strategy has narrowed into a classic impossible trinity. Its leaders want energy security after severing Russian oil and gas without alienating the US petrostate. They also want to control as much of the clean technology manufacturing value chain as possible by keeping Chinese inputs at a minimum. They also want to avoid a major expansion of EU/state-led industrial policy and its required etatiste financial sector.

You can have two of these. But it is delusional to think you can have all three.

Consider the three parts of the trilemma. First, energy security: stable, affordable energy supply in the short to medium term, insulated from price shocks and physical disruptions. Between 2023 and 2025, the expansion of renewable generation in 19 member states reduced electricity prices by an average of 24.2 per cent.Since most of renewable electricity is solar and since most of that is China-made in Europe, this entails a Sino-European interdependence on solar and electricity battery storage.

Then take domestic energy value chain autonomy: the capacity to produce and control key segments of the clean energy value chain within Europe.

Finally, geoeconomic discipline: alignment with US-led geoeconomic restrictions, especially the exclusion of Chinese inputs and technologies. Some European countries are now murmuring in the ranks over the horrors and weaknesses crated by and littering American power in its attack on Iran war and the ever diminishing credibility of US security committments to Europe. Macron, with his usual puffery, said “We should not underestimate that this is a unique moment where a U.S. president, a Russian president, a Chinese president are dead against the Europeans.” But let us not confuse the context for the structure: Washington has too much leverage over Europe to imagine that the murmurs will turn to a mutinous decoupling (how many European leaders blasted Trump over his “wiping out an entire civilisation” threats in Iran?).

Consider energy security plus domestic industrial autonomy producing a state-led industrial deepening path. In this scenario, currently preferred by the Commission, Europe prioritizes building its own clean energy system while maintaining stable supply. This requires large-scale public financing, coordinated investment, and tolerance for higher short-term costs. Deployment is slower at first because domestic capacity must be constructed, but vulnerability declines over time as supply chains internalize.

Next is the petrovassal scenario: one can have energy security plus Atlantic alliance discipline. In it, Europe secures supply through “allied” fossil fuels and restricts clean tech inputs from China. Europe bends the knee to the US petrostate but at the structurally higher and more volatile prices the US can provide. Clean energy deployment slows because low-cost Chinese inputs are excluded, and domestic industry is not yet capable of scaling because the high cost of fossil imports reduces the monetary-fiscal space. In this petro-vassal scenario, the competitiveness of Europe’s energy-intensive manufacturing sector erodes.

Finally, one can attain domestic industrial autonomy plus Atlantic alliance discipline. Europe builds its clean tech base while excluding China and staying aligned with US restrictions. This protects domestic cleantech firms but constrains input costs and scale. Renewable deployment cannot accelerate quickly enough, so fossil dependence persists longer. Energy security remains fragile in the transition period because the system lacks both cheap inputs and immediate scale.

Start with the constraint that bites hardest: energy security.

Before 2022, around 40 to 45 percent of EU gas imports came from Russia. That system disappeared with extraordinary speed. What replaced it, however, was not energy security but substitution and another form of energy insecurity. Liquefied natural gas imports surged, with the United States now supplying roughly half of Europe’s LNG. This new arrangement proved to be more expensive and far more exposed to global security shocks provoked by Washington itself. but also to pure Trumpian whim and abuse. LNG is priced on global markets and reacted immediately to Trump’s antics and war on the rising European and Chinese electrostates, sending the continent in the indignities of rationing.

You would think that renewables (backed, perhaps, by nuclear) were perhaps a safer bet. Beijing and to some extent Brussels treated wind, solar, and energy storage as instruments of security. The faster one deploys them, the less exposed one becomes to fossil fuel volatility. But speed has a supply chain, and that supply chain is not predominantly European.

Indeed, China dominates the key segments of that Chain. Around 80 percent of solar panels installed in Europe come from Chinese firms. In wind, Chinese turbines are typically 30 to 40 percent cheaper than European alternatives. The difference reflects scale, vertically integrated production, and sustained industrial policy. China also controls around 90 percent of rare earth refining and permanent magnet production, both essential for modern wind turbines. Europe sources almost all of its processed rare earths from China. Even turbines assembled in Europe rely on Chinese inputs to shocking degrees. This has become a structural feature of the global economy and given the harakiri of the American petrostate, it will be even more so in the future. Just watch the calm in Beijing amidst the flames of the Persian Gulf ttagedy and share prices of Chinese electrotech that most see as the most energy safe version of the future.

Now bring Europe’s second objective: industrial control.

Europe does not want to repeat the solar story, where it innovated and China industrialized. The current ambition is to build capacity across the entire clean tech stack, from raw materials to final products while saving the European wind turbine industry. This is the logic behind the Green Deal Industrial Plan, the Net Zero Industry Act, and various initiatives forcing the localization of Chinese elctrotech. The goal is to capture value, maintain technological leadership, and reduce fossil fuel dependency while reducing dependence on China-made inputs.

The difficulty lies in the timeline and the scale of effort required. Building domestic capacity in mining, refining, and manufacturing for elecrotech takes years, often decades. Germany’s roadmap to reduce dependence on Chinese rare earths targets 30 percent diversification by 2030 and 50 percent by 2035. New mining and processing projects routinely take 10 to 20 years to come online. At the same time, wind manufacturers are financially constrained by the current US war on wind energy and the insufficiently subsidized demand in Europe. Balance sheets in the industry are fragile. Scaling production requires capital that is not readily available.

For a while, the United States helped reduced that gap by providing demand.

Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act created a large and stable market for renewables. It offered long-term tax credits, subsidies for manufacturing, and reduced financing costs. European firms responded quickly. European wind turbine makers like Siemens Gamesa planned offshore production in the US. Vestas expanded operations. Developers such as Danish Orsted increased their exposure, expecting a reliable pipeline of projects through the 2020s.

That changed in 2025.

Offshore wind leasing in the United States was suspended. Federal support for projects was withdrawn or frozen. Projects already underway were delayed or reviewed. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management paused progress on developments involving European firms. With Trump eliminating pressure on oil majors to also invest in renewables, as Biden did, private investment in wind by these firms evaporated.

The financial consequences followed. Ørsted recorded a €1.56 billion impairment on its US portfolio. Other firms, including RWE, Equinor, Vestas, Prysmian, and EDPR, faced disruptions and rising uncertainty. Analysts noted that sovereign risk had entered the US wind market, raising financing costs and weakening investment cases.

Policy signals reinforced the shift. Offshore wind was described by US officials as expensive, unreliable, delusional even. The US government agreed to reimburse nearly $1 billion to France’s TotalEnergies to abandon offshore wind and invest in oil and gas. Capital moved accordingly.

This matters because wind manufacturing is a scale business. Without large, predictable markets, margins remain thin and investment stalls. Europe, on its own, hamstrung by self-imposed constraints (removed only in the pandemic or for defense purposes) has not consistently provided that scale while the Americans kill European electrotech while making Europe’s oil and gas supply not just more expensive but also more unstable. Europeans industrialists who hold their own with China at 3 times the cost of electricity paid by the Chinese competition are as lucky and fit as the winners of the Hunger Games.

Now introduce the third objective: Europe’s ambition to limit imports of China-made electrotech.

In terms of energy autonomy, the fit between China’s low-cost renewables and Europe’s urgency to secure energy supplies looks almost too neat. China has scale, integrated supply chains, and cost advantages across solar and batteries, the two pillars of rapid electrification. Europe has demand and a pressing need to move fast after cutting itself off Russian gas only to meet the harsh terms of America’s petrostate. One side can manufacture cheaply and at scale, the other needs deployment now and, when pressed, can whip up the cash. In economic terms, the marriage is made in heaven.

Europe also has a history with such marriages. For more than a decade, feed-in tariffs and renewable subsidies across countries like Germany and Spain generated the demand that allowed Chinese solar manufacturers to scale. Since the pandemic and the Russian war on Ukraine, European policy financed the expansion of Chinese photovoltaics while production migrated out of Europe. Over the past four years, Europe’s decarbonization boom has been overwhelmingly powered by Chinese imports. Around 97–98 percent of all solar panels imported into the EU come from China, which in practice means well over 90 percent of installed solar capacity relies on Chinese-made modules. In 2023 alone, the EU imported roughly €20 billion worth of solar panels, almost entirely from China. Europe has also been the largest destination for Chinese solar exports, absorbing close to half of total shipments in some years. Between 2021 and 2024, the EU added roughly 1180 GW of solar capacity, with record installations of about 56 GW in 2023 and close to 60 GW in 2024 alone. That is an expansion on a scale Europe had never achieved before, and it came precisely from China. Solar’s share in EU electricity generation rose from around 4–5 percent a few years ago to roughly 8–10 percent today. The same dynamic is visible in batteries, where China consolidated control over processing and cell manufacturing. The learning curve was paid for in Europe. The industrial base consolidated in China.

Yet this is precisely where the Sino-European decarbonization marriage went bad. The marriage was successful in decarbonization terms but the Chinese wiped out the European solar PV industry and recently European wind technology producers saw the writing on the wall because in the eye of clean electricity investors, cheaper inputs improved bankability and accelerate deployment.

This is precisely where European cleantech autonomy clashes with European energy autonomy and partially aligns with US attempt to keep Europe in energy vasselge. Set against Europe’s exposure to expensive LNG imports, much of them from the United States-Trump recently threatened that if Europe does not behave, the LNG deal can go off the table- the logic becomes sharper. The war on Iran has shown how quickly fossil fuel prices can spike. Every delay in renewables prolongs that vulnerability. Since 2024, and more intensively since 2025, the United States has pushed its allies to reduce exposure to Chinese technology in clean energy infrastructure.

Chinese manufacturers are expected to capture around 27 percent of installed capacity outside China, particularly in emerging markets. In Europe, their presence is limited by policy. European firms retain market share but struggle to scale. Vestas has shelved plans for a major factory in Poland, citing weak demand. Developers question whether European manufacturers can expand capacity quickly enough. Banks are more willing to finance projects with lower-cost equipment, but those options are constrained.

In pure economic terrms, most cost effective option for European energy autonomy is a Sino-Euopean grand bargain on renewables, which should entail lucidity on European kill switches. In principle, Europe can require local override systems, segmented networks, and strict limits on remote access so operators can shut down or isolate equipment. Regulators can ensure operational control and data storage sit locally. That reduces certain risks. The harder challenge is leverage rarely sits in a single on/off function. It sits in software updates, firmware, proprietary components, and maintenance ecosystems. If suppliers control update cycles or key diagnostics, they influence performance over time. If spare parts or critical inputs come from concentrated supply chains, disruption does not require sabotage, just delays or restrictions. Standards and system architecture can also lock operators into specific technologies, limiting substitution.

At Washington’s request, wind turbines, grid components, and digital systems became treated as potential security risks if they involve Chinese firms. This frame is going mainstream in Europe and it has four sub-components. First, data and access: modern turbines and grids are sensor-heavy and remotely managed, so if suppliers retain access for maintenance or updates, that creates a channel into critical systems, raising fears about data extraction or, in extreme cases, disruption. Second, systemic dependence: when infrastructure relies heavily on firms from one country, that country gains leverage over spare parts, upgrades, and standards, which is less about espionage than about long-term influence over how systems function, especially when inputs like rare earth magnets are hard to substitute. Third, dual-use risks: energy infrastructure overlaps with security domains, with offshore wind farms located in maritime zones and grids linked to communications and logistics systems, so proximity itself becomes sensitive. Fourth, precedent: once 5G networks were framed as security-critical, similar logic extended to energy. The issue is control over systems, not just equipment.

These concerns could be weighed against the risks of fossil dependence. Energy in Europe is several times higher than in its competitors, making the European growth model (lots of energy intensive manufacturing) and the stability of its democracies a challenge. LNG and oil expose Europe to continuous geopolitical shocks, price volatility, and external leverage, as seen in the Iran war. Renewables shift that exposure upstream, into supply chains that can, at least in principle, be diversified over time.

But if the concern is that infrastructure embeds leverage, then the same logic applies to US-controlled systems. Europe’s digital backbone runs on American cloud providers, software ecosystems, and platforms. Its energy security now depends heavily on US LNG. These are not some neutral dependencies structured by deals between allies. In the Greenland crisis there was a clear sense in Europe that the US would not hesitate to use the digital infrastructure weapon against Europe. Ultimately, the low costs of a Sino-European renewable deal are mediated by Europe’s fragile geopolitical vulnerability to the US.

The US pressure on Europe to keep out Chinese renewables shows up in decisions. A £1.5 billion wind turbine factory in Scotland, expected to create up to 1,500 jobs and reduce costs, was blocked. Jobs, cost, and supply chains all pointed in one direction. The decision went the other way, under relentless US pressure. In Germany, a developer selected a Chinese supplier for a North Sea project based on performance and price, then reversed course after political scrutiny. At the EU level, subsidy investigations into Chinese wind manufacturers are underway, and restrictions on access to public tenders are being prepared.

There is no elegant solution to deal with the trilemma, only sequencing and trade-offs. Europe can have speed, or control, or alignment. It can stretch for two at once if it is willing to pay. But getting all three would require something closer to wartime economic governance with a great deal of intersectoral planning than peacetime coordination and rules-based governance. The uncomfortable question is whether Europeans will recognize that before the bill arrives, or only after.