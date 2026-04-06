Geoeconomic

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Leon Liao
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The real impossible trinity of European energy security is not a choice among Russia, the United States, and China. It is whether Europe is willing to admit that strategic autonomy is not achieved by eliminating dependence, but by redesigning the structure of dependence.

Cornel Ban offers a highly impressive formulation of Europe’s impossible trinity: Europe wants energy security; it wants clean-energy industrial sovereignty; and it also wants to restrict Chinese clean-energy inputs under a U.S.-led geoeconomic discipline. But these three goals cannot all be achieved at the same time. Europe can only choose two.

The United States now supplies roughly half of Europe’s LNG, and that share could rise toward 80% by 2030. This means Europe’s “de-Russification” is not the same as energy autonomy. It has merely shifted risk from Russian pipeline gas to American LNG, global spot markets, shipping routes, the dollar-based financial system, and the volatility of U.S. political cycles.

Europe’s fear of dependence on Chinese clean-energy technology is now reinforcing its dependence on American fossil fuels. If Europe rejects Russian energy, restricts Chinese clean-energy technology, and remains unwilling to rebuild its own industrial capacity with something close to wartime economic mobilization, then its only realistic outcome is deeper dependence on American oil and gas.

My view is that Europe does not need a simplistic China in or China out strategy. It needs selective Sino-European integration. In solar modules, parts of the battery-materials chain, storage hardware, and low-sensitivity distributed energy applications, excessive exclusion of Chinese supply will only raise costs, slow deployment, and prolong fossil-fuel dependence.

But in power-grid dispatch systems, remote-control software, offshore wind communications, data-intensive operations platforms, and other sensitive infrastructure layers, Europe does need local control, source-code review, data localization, alternative suppliers, and credible kill-switch mechanisms.

This would allow Europe to use the time and fiscal space saved by lower-cost Chinese clean-energy inputs to cultivate its own strategic capabilities in the most critical segments. Economically, this is the most rational path. Politically, it is the hardest one, because it cuts directly across U.S. pressure, Europe’s China-related security anxieties, and the protectionist interests of Europe’s domestic industrial base.

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